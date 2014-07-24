FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery's H1 profit rises 37.5 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery's H1 profit rises 37.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Modular kitchen manufacturer Howden Joinery Group Plc reported a 37.5 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by an improving housing market and consumer spending in Britain.

The company’s pretax profit rose to 57.2 million pounds ($97.4 million) in the 24 weeks to June 14, from 41.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Howden said on Thursday that revenue at its UK depots rose 11.6 percent to 428.2 million pounds in the first half, and were up 14 percent in the first four weeks of the second half.

The company sells kitchens and joinery products to kitchen shops, which install them for landlords, local authorities, housing trusts and developers.

$1 = 0.5872 British pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Roshni Menon; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
