6 months ago
Modular kitchen maker Howden's UK depot revenue growth slows
February 23, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 6 months ago

Modular kitchen maker Howden's UK depot revenue growth slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Modular kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group Plc reported a slower full-year revenue growth for its UK depots, dragged down by weaker consumer confidence following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company, a supplier of kitchen units and joinery products to small builders, said Howden Joinery UK depot revenue rose 6.5 percent for the year ended Dec. 24, cooling from the 11.9 percent seen in 2015.

The company's pretax profit rose to 237 million pounds ($294.9 million) from 219.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Howden Joinery, which sells more than 350,000 kitchen units a year, said total revenue rose 7.1 percent. ($1 = 0.8037 pounds) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

