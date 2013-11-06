FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Howden Joinery sees year profit at top end of forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery, a remnant of the MFI Furniture business, expects 2013 profit at the top end of analysts’ forecasts after strong trading in its second half so far, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, a supplier of kitchen units and joinery to over 250,000 small builders from 544 depots, said total revenue rose 10.7 percent in its second half to Nov. 2.

That meant total revenue in the 44 weeks to Nov. 2 was up 9.3 percent, rising 7.1 percent at depots open at least a year, with gross margin in line with expectations.

“As a result of this, we now expect profit before tax for the year to be around the upper end of the range of market expectations,” the firm said, noting analysts were currently forecasting a profit before tax and one off items of 122-134 million pounds ($196-$215 million).

It made 112 million pounds in 2012.

Shares in Howden have increased 89 percent over the last year, helped by robust trading on the back of Britain’s improving housing market, while property liabilities relating to its previous ownership under MFI have been mitigated.

The stock closed Tuesday at 320.5 pence, valuing the business at 2.05 billion pounds.

