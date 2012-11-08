BRIEF-Howden Joinery posts revenue rise since H1

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Howden Joinery Group PLC : * Trading conditions have continued to be demanding since the end of the first

half * Broad pattern of underlying trading seen in the first half of the year has

been maintained * In the second half of the year to 27 October (periods 7 to 11) revenue from howden joinery uk depots was 2.2% higher than the corresponding periods last year * In the first 44 weeks of 2012, ending 27 October, Howden Joinery UK depots’

revenue was up 4.3% * Cash flow in 2012 is now anticipated to be better than previously thought