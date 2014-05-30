FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Howden Joinery names Mark Robson as deputy CEO
May 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Howden Joinery names Mark Robson as deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group Plc on Friday said it has appointed Chief Financial Officer Mark Robson as deputy chief executive with immediate effect.

Robson has been the company’s CFO for over nine years.

The company said Matthew Ingle would continue as chief executive.

Howden Joinery sells kitchens and joinery products to kitchen shops that install them for landlords, local authorities, housing trusts and developers. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

