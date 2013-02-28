FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Howden Joinery profit rises in tough markets
February 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Howden Joinery profit rises in tough markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Howden Joinery Group PLC : * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC FY pretax profit from

continuing operations 112.1 million stg * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC FY revenue 887.1 million stg

versus 853.8 million stg year ago * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC final dividend 2.7 pence per

share * Auto alert - Howden Joinery Group PLC total dividend 3 pence per

share * Howden Joinery UK depot revenue increased by 4.0% to £872.5M * Profit before tax increased to £112.1M (2011: £111.0M), * We expect market conditions to continue to be challenging

