UPDATE 1-Howden Joinery profit rises on higher sales at UK depots

July 19 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Plc said its profit for the first half of the year grew 8 percent on higher revenue from its UK depot business.

Howden Joinery, which supplies kitchen units and joinery to small builders from over 500 UK depots, said its pretax profit rose to 25.4 million pounds for the 24 weeks ending June 9 from 23.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which emerged from the old MFI Furniture business, said revenue increased about 7 percent to 364.6 million pounds.

Howden, which supplies around 2 million doors and 400,000 complete kitchens every year, said revenue from its UK depots that makes up most of its business, grew about 7 percent. UK same-depot revenue rose 5 percent.

“We are cautious about the outlook and will continue to respond to the prevailing conditions we encounter,” said Chief Executive Matthew Ingle.

The company, which resumed its dividend payment after four years in March this year, said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.3 pence per share.

Shares of the company closed at 127.2 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.