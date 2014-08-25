U.S. judge casts doubt on HP-shareholder settlement in Autonomy lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge cast doubt on Monday over a proposed agreement struck between Hewlett Packard Co and plaintiff shareholders to settle a lawsuit over the computing giant’s botched acquisition of Autonomy Plc.

At a hearing on Monday in San Francisco federal court, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said the settlement contained a “potentially fatal” provision, under which HP would hire shareholder attorneys to pursue claims against ex-Autonomy executives. He said that provision may prevent his approving the deal. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Diane Craft)