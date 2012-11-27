FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

HP rebuffs ex-Autonomy CEO, warns of legal action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Co rebuffed former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch’s request for details of its accusations against the British software firm and its former executives, saying the matter is now in the hands of U.S. and British authorities.

On Tuesday, Lynch sent an open letter to HP’s board asking for details of accounting-impropriety allegations that the U.S. company is leveling against him and other executives, that HP said last week led to an $8.8. billion charge.

Lynch also asked for any documents that HP provided to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But the company fired back later on Tuesday, saying it will take legal action against “parties involved” at the appropriate time.

“While Dr. Lynch is eager for a debate, we believe the legal process is the correct method in which to bring out the facts and take action on behalf of our shareholders,” HP said in an emailed response.

“In that setting, we look forward to hearing Dr. Lynch and other former Autonomy employees answer questions under penalty of perjury.”

