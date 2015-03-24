FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP partners with Bang & Olufsen for sound technology
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

HP partners with Bang & Olufsen for sound technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co said it had entered into a partnership to equip its PCs, tablets and other gadgets with audio technology from Danish television and sound system maker Bang & Olufsen.

HP said on Tuesday that it would start selling personal computers with Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY audio technology this spring.

The Bang & Olufsen brand will appear on HP’s Spectre, OMEN, ENVY and select commercial PCs, while the B&O Play brand will appear on HP Pavilion PCs, tablets and PC audio accessories, HP said.

B&O is a 90-year-old company that makes products for the luxury end of the consumer market. It will replace music-streaming and audio-equipment company Beats Electronics LLC as HP’s audio vendor.

Apple Inc bought Beats, co-founded by influential hip-hop producer Dr Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine, for $3 billion in May last year. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.