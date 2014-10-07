HP sells UAE-based IT firm stake to Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala

ABU DHABI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co has sold its 40 percent stake in United Arab Emirates-based Injazat Data Systems for an undisclosed amount to its investment partner, Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Mubadala.

The deal, announced in a statement from Injazat on Tuesday, comes a day after HP said it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

Unlisted Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and private equity firm Carlyle, now owns 100 percent of Injazat. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)