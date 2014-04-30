FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HP, Foxconn launch cloud server joint venture
April 30, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

HP, Foxconn launch cloud server joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co and Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group launched a joint venture to make servers aimed at companies which provide cloud computing services.

The new cloud-optimized servers will help service providers to cut costs, the companies said in a statement.

Foxconn is the parent company for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

