FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP to merge printer, PC arms in revamp -source
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 6 years

HP to merge printer, PC arms in revamp -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Co plans to combine its personal computer and printing divisions in a major internal overhaul, a source familiar with the move told Reuters, merging two divisions with clear synergies.

A reorganization will see Vyomesh Joshi, head of the company’s printing business, step down, the source said on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public. Todd Bradley now heads up the PC division.

HP, which considered but abandoned a proposal to sell or spin off its sprawling PC business, may announce the move on Tuesday, according to tech blog AllThingsDigital, which first reported the news.

The company declined to comment on the report.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.