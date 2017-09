LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. IT group Hewlett-Packard Co is set to cut 1,124 jobs in Britain at the start of next year, the Unite union said on Wednesday.

Unite said it had attended a meeting where managers were outlining their plans to cut jobs at the group’s sites in Bracknell, Sheffield and Warrington in the first three months of 2014.

It said HP blamed falling demand and reorganisation for the job losses.

HP was not immediately available to comment.