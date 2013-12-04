FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-HP to cut 1,124 jobs in UK
December 4, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-HP to cut 1,124 jobs in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. computer maker Hewlett-Packard Co is set to cut 1,124 jobs in Britain as part of plans to lay off 27,000 employees globally by the end of 2014, the company said on Wednesday.

HP’s statement came after the Unite union said it had attended a meeting where managers were outlining their plans to cut jobs at the group’s sites in Bracknell, Sheffield and Warrington by next year.

The union said HP, which employs between 15,000-20,000 people in Britain, blamed falling demand and reorganisation for the job losses.

A HP spokeswoman confirmed the number of job cuts but declined to comment on which locations they would hit. She said the company wants to complete the process by the end of January next year.

HP is striving to get back to growth through job cuts and focusing on businesses with longer-term potential such as enterprise services. Last week it surprised analysts by reporting stronger-than-expected revenue.

