CORRECTED-HP Inc to cut 3000-4000 jobs over next three years

(Corrects last graph to "by $3 billion" from "to $3 billion")

Oct 13 (Reuters) - HP Inc, the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, said it expects to cut about 3000 to 4000 jobs over the next three years.

The company now expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2017 to be $1.55-$1.65 per share. Analysts on an average had expected $1.61 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HP also said it is increasing its share repurchase program by $3 billion.