FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP to sell 51 percent stake of China computing unit to Tsinghua Unigroup
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

HP to sell 51 percent stake of China computing unit to Tsinghua Unigroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co has agreed to sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based H3C computing unit to Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the Chinese private equity fund’s parent company said on Tuesday.

Li Zhongxiang, a spokesman for Tsinghua Holdings, which controls Tsinghua Unigroup, did not disclose the value of the deal but said he expected it to be “successfully completed in the coming days”.

A person familiar with the deal said the two sides would make an announcement on Thursday. A Hewlett-Packard spokeswoman in Singapore said she could not immediately comment on the deal. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.