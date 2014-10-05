Hewlett-Packard plans to split into two companies- WSJ report

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co plans to break in two, separating its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The company plans to announce the move as early as Monday, the Journal said in a report on its web site that cited people familiar with the matter. The division would be made through a tax-free distribution of shares to stockholders next year, according to the report. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)