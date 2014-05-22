HP's 2nd-quarter revenue falls short of Wall Street's estimates

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 (Reuters) - PC maker Hewlett-Packard Co posted a bigger-than-expected 1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as it struggles to maintain its grip on a shrinking personal computer market while protecting profit margins.

It marked the 11th straight quarterly revenue decline for HP. The company, the world’s largest maker of personal computers, recorded sales of $27.3 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended April 30, just shy of the $27.41 billion Wall Street expected. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)