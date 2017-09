SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co’s quarterly profit slid 32 percent but the world’s largest personal computer maker raised the lower end of its full-year outlook as revenue from services to corporations slightly offset shrinking PC sales.

Last week, Dell Inc reported a 79 percent slide in profit. HP posted revenue of $27.6 billion, slightly below the $28.01 billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.