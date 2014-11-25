CORRECTED-Weak enterprise demand hurts HP's fourth-quarter revenue

(Corrects headline to fourth-quarter from third-quarter)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co reported a 2.5 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales to enterprise customers.

Revenue fell to $28.41 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 from $29.13 billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $1.33 billion, or 70 cents per share, from 1.41 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said last month it would split into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations, and eliminate another 5,000 jobs as part of its turnaround plan.