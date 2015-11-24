FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hewlett-Packard revenue falls in last report before split
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

Hewlett-Packard revenue falls in last report before split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co, the tech pioneer that split into two separate companies this month, reported a fall in revenue for the fifth straight quarter, hurt by lower PC sales and a slump in demand from businesses.

The results are the last for Hewlett-Packard before HP Inc , housing the company’s printer and PC businesses, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, holding its corporate hardware and services businesses, start to report separately.

Hewlett-Packard’s revenue fell 9.5 percent to $25.71 billion in the fourth-quarter ended Oct. 31.

Net income fell to $1.32 billion from $1.33 billion a year earlier. But on a per share basis, profit rose to 73 cents per share from 70 cents, based on fewer shares outstanding. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.