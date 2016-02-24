FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP Inc's quarterly revenue falls 12 pct on weak PC, printer sales
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

HP Inc's quarterly revenue falls 12 pct on weak PC, printer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - HP Inc, which houses former Hewlett-Packard Co’s legacy hardware business, reported an about 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as it struggles with weak demand for PCs and printers.

The company’s earnings from continuing operations fell to $650 million, or 36 cents per share, from $770 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $12.25 billion from $13.86 billion.

This is HP Inc’s first separate quarterly results since the company split off from Hewlett-Packard Co.

The other company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, is scheduled to report on March 3. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.