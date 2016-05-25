FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP Inc's revenue falls about 11 pct on weak PC, printer sales
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

HP Inc's revenue falls about 11 pct on weak PC, printer sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - HP Inc, which houses the former Hewlett-Packard Co’s legacy hardware business, reported an about 11 percent drop in quarterly revenue as it struggles with weak demand for personal computers and printers.

HP’s earnings from continuing operations fell to $660 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $733 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell to $11.59 billion from $12.98 billion.

This is HP Inc’s second quarterly results since the company split-off from Hewlett-Packard Co.

The other company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, announced on Tuesday that it would be spinning off and merging its struggling IT services business with Computer Sciences Corp . (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.