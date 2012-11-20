Hewlett-Packard quarterly revenue falls 6.7 percent

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co’s quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company’s share of the personal computer market shrank and sales of its printers declined.

The Silicon Valley technology company, which is in the midst of a multi-year turnaround plan, said net revenue fell 6.7 percent to $29.96 billion for the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $32.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $30.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.