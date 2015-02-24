FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HP revenue falls on weak demand from corporates
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

HP revenue falls on weak demand from corporates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co reported a 4.7 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt mainly by weak demand from corporate customers for its services.

The company’s net income fell to $1.37 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $1.43 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped to $26.84 billion from $28.15 billion.

HP said in October it would split into two listed companies in 2015, separating its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.