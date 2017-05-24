FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HP Inc reports third straight rise in quarterly revenue
May 24, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 months ago

HP Inc reports third straight rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - HP Inc, which was created through the breakup of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported its third straight rise in quarterly revenue as it benefited from a stabilizing market for personal computers.

Net revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.39 billion.

The company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to $559 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $660 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

