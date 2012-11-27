FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autonomy's Lynch again rejects HP allegations
November 27, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Autonomy's Lynch again rejects HP allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mike Lynch, the former head of software firm Autonomy, has written an open letter to Hewlett Packard renewing his rejection of a charge of accounting impropriety levelled at his management team by the U.S. company.

HP bought Autonomy last year for $11.1 billion but shocked investors last week with an 8.8 billion write-down of the acquisition, much of which it attributed to the alleged accounting irregularities.

The letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was dated Nov. 27.

