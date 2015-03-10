FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Hewlett-Packard patents invalidated in case against ServiceNow
March 10, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Four Hewlett-Packard patents invalidated in case against ServiceNow

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - A California federal judge has invalidated four Hewlett-Packard Co patents for being too abstract, marking a setback in a major patent infringement lawsuit the company filed last year against competitor ServiceNow Inc.

Hewlett-Packard accused ServiceNow of infringing eight patents on software for managing computer networks in 2014, but the court said four of them were too abstract to deserve legal protection.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese

