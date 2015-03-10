Four Hewlett-Packard patents invalidated in case against ServiceNow

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - A California federal judge has invalidated four Hewlett-Packard Co patents for being too abstract, marking a setback in a major patent infringement lawsuit the company filed last year against competitor ServiceNow Inc.

Hewlett-Packard accused ServiceNow of infringing eight patents on software for managing computer networks in 2014, but the court said four of them were too abstract to deserve legal protection.