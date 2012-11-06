India HPCL gets min 4 bln rupee via bond sale

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp has commitments worth at least 4 billion rupees ($73.32 million) through its three-year bond sale at 8.75 percent, two sources involved in the deal said, adding that the state-run refiner is aiming to raise 10 billion rupees through the issue.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Trust Capital are the arrangers to the issue, they said.

The bond is secured by way of charge created over fixed assets of the company and is rated AAA by Crisil.

The pay-in is scheduled for Nov. 9.