FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India HPCL gets min 4 bln rupee via bond sale
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

India HPCL gets min 4 bln rupee via bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp has commitments worth at least 4 billion rupees ($73.32 million) through its three-year bond sale at 8.75 percent, two sources involved in the deal said, adding that the state-run refiner is aiming to raise 10 billion rupees through the issue.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Trust Capital are the arrangers to the issue, they said.

The bond is secured by way of charge created over fixed assets of the company and is rated AAA by Crisil.

The pay-in is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.