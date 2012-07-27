FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's HPCL-Mittal to raise 10 bln rupees via bonds-sources
#Credit Markets
July 27, 2012 / 6:58 AM / in 5 years

India's HPCL-Mittal to raise 10 bln rupees via bonds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - India’s HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) in a bond sale, and is currently in talk with bankers, three sources aware of the plans said on Friday.

The firm is planning to borrow 10 year funds, the sources said.

Bankers said the firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon rate and a premium on maturity. The bonds are rated “AA-(ind)” by Fitch Ratings India.

The proceeds of the non-convertible debenture will be used to prepay part of its existing rupee term loans, the sources said.

HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is a unit of refinery Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal’s Mittal Energy.

$1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees Reporting by Archana Narayanan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
