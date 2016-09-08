FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Micro Focus approached HP Enterprise about a deal in February
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Micro Focus approached HP Enterprise about a deal in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Micro Focus International approached Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in February about an $8.8 billion deal and was not put off by the market chaos thrown up by the vote to leave the European Union, it said on Thursday.

Kevin Loosemore, executive chairman of Micro Focus, told reporters he had approached the firm in February, intrigued by HPE's strategy. He said the June 23 Brexit vote had not had any impact on the deal.

"I contacted HPE in about February this year," he said. "We are in regular contact with most players in the mature software space, it's what we do, and HPE had just separated from HPI (HP Inc) at the back end of last year and I was personally intrigued as to what their new strategy was going to be."

The two firms announced an agreement late on Wednesday for HP to spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Micro Focus. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.