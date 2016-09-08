BRIEF-Avnet says U.S. clears Premier Farnell deal
* U.S. FTC granted early termination of waiting period required under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act 1976 for Premier Farnell deal
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Micro Focus International approached Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in February about an $8.8 billion deal and was not put off by the market chaos thrown up by the vote to leave the European Union, it said on Thursday.
Kevin Loosemore, executive chairman of Micro Focus, told reporters he had approached the firm in February, intrigued by HPE's strategy. He said the June 23 Brexit vote had not had any impact on the deal.
"I contacted HPE in about February this year," he said. "We are in regular contact with most players in the mature software space, it's what we do, and HPE had just separated from HPI (HP Inc) at the back end of last year and I was personally intrigued as to what their new strategy was going to be."
The two firms announced an agreement late on Wednesday for HP to spin off and merge its non-core software assets with Micro Focus. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 EU officials are livid at their former boss Jose Manuel Barroso for taking a job at Goldman Sachs that has drawn public scorn just as they are trying to win back trust in a European Union wounded by Britain's Brexit vote.
LONDON, Sept 8 European stock markets were steady in early trading on Thursday, leaving a leading regional index near eight-month highs, with many investors focusing on a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.