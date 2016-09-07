FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
HP Enterprise nears deal to sell software division -source
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 6:12 PM / a year ago

HP Enterprise nears deal to sell software division -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is nearing a deal to sell its software division to British software group Micro Focus International Plc, according to a person familiar with the matter on Wednesday, as the company focuses on networking, storage and data centers.

The deal would come after HPE's talks with private equity firms to sell the unit for between $8 billion and $10 billion. A deal with Micro Focus is expected to be announced when HPE releases its latest quarterly earnings later on Wednesday, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public. HPE declined to comment, while Micro Focus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sky News first reported on HPE's deal with Micro Focus. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.