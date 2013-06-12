H&R Block profit rises 13 pct due to higher digital filings

June 12 (Reuters) - Tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers used its digital filing services.

Net income rose to $664.3 million, or $2.42 per share, in the fourth quarter from $586.1 million, or $1.99 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company’s core tax services unit rose 10 percent to $2.19 billion.

The company, the biggest U.S. tax preparer, also gained from a delayed start to the tax season that shifted some business to the latest quarter -- traditionally its strongest -- from the third.