H&R Block to exit Sears stores
September 28, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

H&R Block to exit Sears stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc said it will no longer operate in any Sears Holdings Corp locations.

Tax preparers set up their outlets in department stores during tax season, hoping to benefit from the large number of customers frequenting these stores.

H&R Block had said earlier this month that it will reduce the number of Sears locations it operates in to 112 this year from about 500 last year.

H&R Block has been trying to realign its business to focus on the fast-growing digital tax market to compete with tax filing software such as Intuit Inc’s TurboTax.

The company expects the move to exit Sears’ locations to add slightly to earnings in fiscal 2013.

Sears said in a separate statement that it has reached an agreement with H&R Block’s rival Jackson Hewitt Tax Service to provide tax services in most of its locations in the United States.

H&R Block shares closed at $17.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

