UPDATE 1-Brazil's oil company HRT says to invest $457 mln -CFO

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company HRT plans to spend $457 million to find oil and natural gas in its prospects in the Brazilian Amazon and off the coast of Namibia by the end of 2013, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Tersandro told investors on a call on Friday. The company also expects to complete the sale of part of its Nambian exploration concessions by the end of the year, Chief Executive Marcio Mello said. The Rio de Janeiro-based company expects to start drilling in Namibia in December or January when it will receive delivery of a semi-submersible drill rig from Transocean Ltd., Mello said. HRT is leasing the rig for $535,000 a day for 280 days. Mello said its Namibian concessions could hold as much as 25 billion barrels of oil based on seismic studies of the area and information from oil and gas seeps mapped in the ocean. HRT shares rose 1 percent to 4.92 reais before noon Friday on the BM&FBovespa stock exchange in Sao Paulo, while the Bovespa index of the Sao Paulo stock exchange's most-traded stocks was down 0.28 percent.