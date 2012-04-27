Brazil's HRT says finds oil in Amazon well

* HRT exploring onland oil and gas in Amazon area

* Comes after new discovery of gas, boosting outlook

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - HRT has discovered oil in the Solimoes basin in the Amazon region, the Brazilian energy company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The discovery in the 1-HRT-6-AM well comes after an announcement in mid-March that it had discovered more gas in the region, which it said at the time was confirmation of the presence of large reserves in the area.

The company said it had been drilling the well since January and reached a depth of 3.4 km (2.1 miles). The oil reserves were discovered at intervals of between 4 and 8 meters (13.1-26.2 feet) wide.

HRT sold a 45 percent stake in its Amazon exploration areas to TNK-BP for $1 billion last October. TNK-BP is a 50-50 joint venture between Britain’s BP and four Russian billionaires.

HRT shares traded on Sao Paulo’s stock exchange rose 7 percent on Friday.