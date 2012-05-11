HRT may sell Amazon gas for power, chemicals

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s HRT Participações em Petroleo SA is in talks with companies to sell them gas from its fields in the Amazon region to produce electricity or make petrochemicals, Chief Executive Officer Marcio Mello told investors on a conference call on Friday.

Rio de Janeiro-based HRT is seeking ways to transport oil and natural gas it expects to start producing commercially this year from remote Brazilian fields to market, allowing it to “monetize” its resources and provide returns to investors.

Building pipelines for natural gas in the Amazon is expensive and technically difficult and the fields are far from urban centers that might use the gas. Oil, though, can be efficiently transported by ship on the region’s abundant rivers.