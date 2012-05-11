FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HRT may sell Amazon gas for power, chemicals
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

HRT may sell Amazon gas for power, chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s HRT Participações em Petroleo SA is in talks with companies to sell them gas from its fields in the Amazon region to produce electricity or make petrochemicals, Chief Executive Officer Marcio Mello told investors on a conference call on Friday.

Rio de Janeiro-based HRT is seeking ways to transport oil and natural gas it expects to start producing commercially this year from remote Brazilian fields to market, allowing it to “monetize” its resources and provide returns to investors.

Building pipelines for natural gas in the Amazon is expensive and technically difficult and the fields are far from urban centers that might use the gas. Oil, though, can be efficiently transported by ship on the region’s abundant rivers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.