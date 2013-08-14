FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's HRT to cut Amazon plans to minimum, focus on Namibia
August 14, 2013

Brazil's HRT to cut Amazon plans to minimum, focus on Namibia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil and natural gas producer HRT Participações SA intends to reduce exploration activities in the Amazon to a minimum and focus on three offshore wells in Namibia, Chief Executive Milton Franke said on Wednesday.

The company said it hired Goldman Sachs as a global adviser to help sell some assets or find partners. The first results of the efforts will show in the fourth quarter, Franke said on a conference call with analysts.

HRT shares, which fell more than 3 percent Wednesday morning after the company posted a second-quarter loss, erased all of the deficit and was up 7.1 percent.

