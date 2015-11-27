FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia to auction 500,000 shares of Hrvatski Telekom
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 27, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia to auction 500,000 shares of Hrvatski Telekom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Croatia’s CERP restructuring and privatisation agency said on Friday it would auction 500,000 shares in Hrvatski Telekom, which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom.

The auction will take place on Dec. 7.

“The shares will be sold in 10 packages at 50,000 shares each. The price of each package is initially set at 7.13 million kuna ($990,842),” CERP said in a statement.

Deutsche Telekom owns 51 percent of Hrvatski Telekom, while CERP currently owns 3.5 percent. Other owners are private and institutional investors as well as a fund of Croatian war veterans.

$1 = 7.1959 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
