Croatia to auction 500,000 shares of Hrvatski Telekom

ZAGREB, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Croatia’s CERP restructuring and privatisation agency said on Friday it would auction 500,000 shares in Hrvatski Telekom, which is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom.

The auction will take place on Dec. 7.

“The shares will be sold in 10 packages at 50,000 shares each. The price of each package is initially set at 7.13 million kuna ($990,842),” CERP said in a statement.

Deutsche Telekom owns 51 percent of Hrvatski Telekom, while CERP currently owns 3.5 percent. Other owners are private and institutional investors as well as a fund of Croatian war veterans.