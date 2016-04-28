FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom reports Q1 revenue rise, profit fall
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Hrvatski Telekom reports Q1 revenue rise, profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 28 (Reuters) - Croatia’s Hrvatski Telekom , 51-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, on Thursday reported:

* Q1 revenue up 3.4 percent at 1.67 billion kuna ($253.46 million) on higher sales in its ICT business segment, mobile phones and electricity

* Net profit down 10.1 percent to 136 million kuna

* Keeps forecast of revenue fall this year of up to two percent

* Investments in 2016 seen at around 1.1 billion kuna, down from 1.47 billion last year

$1 = 6.5888 kuna Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
