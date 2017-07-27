FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Croatia's biggest telco HT says H1 revenues rise, net profit slips
July 27, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in 44 minutes

BRIEF-Croatia's biggest telco HT says H1 revenues rise, net profit slips

1 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Hrvatski Telekom        , which is 51
percent owned by Deutsche Telekom           :
    
    * HT says its revenues in the first-half of 2017 rose 8.5
percent year-on-year to 3.69 billion kuna ($583.27 million)
    * Firm's net profit slipped 1.7 percent to 410 million kuna
due to higher infrastructural investments and financial expenses
mostly related to currency movements
    * HT's capital investments in H1 this year rose 17.6 percent
to 759 million kuna. With inclusion of Montenegro's Crnogorski
Telekom           , which HT acquired last year, investments are
up 27.7 percent compared to the same period last year
    
    ($1 = 6.3264 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Edmund Blair)

