HSBC weighing buyback of its shares - chief executive

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings is studying the possibility of buying back its shares, its Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told shareholders in Hong Kong on Monday, against the backdrop of a sharp drop in the share price of Europe’s biggest bank.

HSBC would seek approval for the possible share buy back at its annual shareholder meeting in London on Friday, Chairman Douglas Flint separately said at the bank’s informal shareholder meeting in Hong Kong.