FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC hires ex-Nomura banker Barter as UK dealmaker
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 24, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

HSBC hires ex-Nomura banker Barter as UK dealmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, has hired former Nomura deal-maker William Barter as the head of UK for global banking, it said on Thursday.

Barter, the former head of UK investment banking at Nomura, will join HSBC as head of UK global banking in March in a newly created position. He will report to Robin Phillips and Kevin Adeson, co-heads of global banking, part of the investment bank arm.

Barter worked on the Xstrata/Glencore deal, the biggest takeover of 2012, after joining Nomura in August 2009 from Citigroup, where he was managing director in the UK investment banking team from 2007 to 2009.

He left the Japanese investment bank at the end of the year, according to the Financial Services Authority register.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.