#Financials
May 3, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

MOVES-HSBC Southeast Asia deals banker Alvin Lim leaves - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - A senior HSBC Southeast Asia investment banker, who helped advise a Thai firm, backed by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, on its $11 billion acquisition of Fraser and Neave in 2013, is leaving the bank to join a buyside firm, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Head of banking advisory for Southeast Asia, Alvin Lim, who is also a managing director at HSBC, has gone on gardening leave until the middle of this year, they said.

An HSBC spokesman from Hong Kong declined to comment.

Lim joined HSBC in 2004 and has been involved in several multi-billion dollar deals in the region. He has also worked as an investment banker with Citigroup. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

