CORRECTED-HSBC names Haythorne, Liu as co-heads of AsiaPac banking
June 4, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-HSBC names Haythorne, Liu as co-heads of AsiaPac banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Wednesday in 1st paragraph, fixes references to family name of Che Ning Liu)

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc named on Wednesday Martin Haythorne and Che Ning Liu as co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Haythorne and Liu will take over formally on Sept. 1 the role of Russell Julius, who is transferring to London.

The two executives will report to Robin Phillips, global head of banking, and Gordon French, head of global banking and markets in Asia Pacific, the memo said. An HSBC spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the moves.

Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
