CORRECTED-HSBC names Haythorne, Liu as co-heads of AsiaPac banking

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc named on Wednesday Martin Haythorne and Che Ning Liu as co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Haythorne and Liu will take over formally on Sept. 1 the role of Russell Julius, who is transferring to London.

The two executives will report to Robin Phillips, global head of banking, and Gordon French, head of global banking and markets in Asia Pacific, the memo said. An HSBC spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the moves.