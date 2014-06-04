UPDATE 1-HSBC names Haythorne, Liu as co-heads of AsiaPac banking

(Recasts, adds background on bankers, details of HSBC strategy)

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has named Martin Haythorne and Che Ning Liu as co-heads of banking for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo, taking on roles that involve managing the bank’s relationships with top clients in the region.

Haythorne and Liu will take over on Sept. 1 the role previously held by Russell Julius, who is transferring to London, according to the internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The two executives will report to Robin Phillips, global head of banking, and Gordon French, head of global banking and markets in Asia Pacific, the memo said. An HSBC spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the moves.

Phillips himself moved from Hong Kong to London last July as part of a global reorganisation that created a separate “product neutral” client coverage division within the British lender .

That team, headed by Phillips globally, is tasked with delivering the entire suite of corporate finance and advisory products to clients.

Haythorne will move to Hong Kong from London, where he is now deputy head of banking and global head of credit and lending for HSBC. Liu, head of banking for Greater China, joined HSBC from Morgan Stanley in 2009 and will remain based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)