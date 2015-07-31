FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC hires former UBS banker to head Australia M&A
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC hires former UBS banker to head Australia M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters Basis Point) - HSBC, Europe’s largest bank by assets, has appointed Scott Couzner as head of M&A in Australia from UBS, where he was most recently running the Southeast Asian M&A team, the bank said in a statement on Friday.

Couzner’s appointment comes at a time when the bank is restructuring its massive operations to increase profits. HSBC is slashing close to 50,000 jobs - half of which will come from selling businesses in Brazil and Turkey, shutting down unprofitable units and shrinking the investment bank by a third.

His hiring is part of the bank’s strategy to capture growth from Asian investors into Australia, HSBC said.

Based in Sydney, Couzner will report to Jason Rynbeck, who oversees the bank’s M&A offering in the Asia Pacific region, as well as Sean Henderson, head of capital financing in Australia. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.