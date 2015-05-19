FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander Brasil weighing purchase of HSBC's Brazil assets -CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Santander Brasil weighing purchase of HSBC's Brazil assets -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA is studying purchasing terms for the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, though it is awaiting the opening of the so-called “data room” before making a decision on whether to bid, Santander Brasil Chief Executive Jesus Zabalza said at a press event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

HSBC could select a preferred bidder for the unit as early as next month, with the sale expected to be finalized by August, three sources with knowledge of the process said last week. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.