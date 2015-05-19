Santander Brasil weighing purchase of HSBC's Brazil assets -CEO

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA is studying purchasing terms for the Brazilian unit of HSBC Holdings Plc, though it is awaiting the opening of the so-called “data room” before making a decision on whether to bid, Santander Brasil Chief Executive Jesus Zabalza said at a press event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

HSBC could select a preferred bidder for the unit as early as next month, with the sale expected to be finalized by August, three sources with knowledge of the process said last week. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)